First 100% digital artwork auctioned for $ 69 million

The art. Infinite in its forms, styles and creations, and that allows modernist and conceptual works that to many would seem like 4 scribbles on a canvas to coexist with the most exquisite and baroque works. But if there is something that pairs Cezanne with Pollock, Kahlo with Monet, Basquiat with Vermeer, it is the fact that they all painted with a brush and canvas, unlike today’s artists who go digital.

EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS

Christie’s is one of the most prestigious auction houses in the world, and it already made history in 2018 when it auctioned off the first portrait painted by an Artificial Intelligence – which by the way was expected to be worth between $ 7,000 – $ 10,000 and ended up going up to $ 432,000. . Today, in the middle of March 2021, it has reached a new goal by being the first major auction house to sell a work of art made entirely in digital.

On May 1, 2007, Mike Winkelmann, also known as digital artist Beeple, posted a new creation on the Internet. He did the same the next day, and the next, and the next, creating and publishing a new digital image, or ‘everyday’ as he called it, every day for 13 and a half years. Now those individual pieces have been brought together in EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS, “a unique work in the history of digital art,” according to the auction house.

Created exclusively for Christie’s, the monumental digital collage was offered as a one-time sale simultaneously with First Open, fetching a price tag of $ 69,346,250 million. Christie’s is the first major auction house to offer a purely digital work with a unique NFT (non-fungible token) – which guarantees its authenticity – and which accepts cryptocurrency, in this case Ether, in addition to the usual forms of payment for the lot. unique.