Fires Jet Pack in Mandalorian 2 teaser

The Mandalorian released a new trailer for its second season and has fans excited for what’s to come.

Released at halftime on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, the new promo too short to give us a lot of details on Season 2 (which starts Friday, October 30) offers a bit more context for some of the scenes that were glimpsed in the first trailer for The Mandalorian that was released earlier this month.

Also, as an exciting conclusion, we can see Mando fire up the jet pack he acquired at the end of season 1 and take flight Boba Fett style.

What we know about season 2 of the Mandalorian

New members to the cast of The Mandalorian include Rosario Dawson, as La Verdad Noticias had previously reported, reportedly as Clone Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano.

Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze; Terminator star Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter; Attack of the Clones actress Temuera Morrison; Timothy Olyphant in an undisclosed role; and WWE wrestler Sasha Banks as a mysterious character glimpsed in the first trailer, are also joining the DIsney Plus series.

Season 2 directors, meanwhile, include Dave Filoni (who directed the pilot and “The Gunslinger” from season 1), Rick Famuyiwa (“The Child” and “The Prisoner” from season 1), Bryce Dallas Howard (“Sanctuary” from season 1), cast member Carl Weathers, to series producers Jon Favreau, and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man).

Pre-production of season 3 of the Disney + and Star Wars spin-off is already underway, although the streamer has not formally renewed it.

