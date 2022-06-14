Firefox’s New Privacy Feature Prevents Websites From Tracking You

Mozilla has started implementing Total Cookie Protection in Firefox for all users by default as part of its plans to ensure more confidential browsing on the Internet. The feature was first announced last year when it was rolled out as an additional option allowing privacy-conscious users to enable it manually if they want. However, it was not enabled by default, which meant that most ordinary users did not benefit from it. However, that has now changed. Now that the initial testing phase is complete, Mozilla believes it’s time to make this feature available to everyone.

Developed and marketed by the Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organization, Firefox is available on many different platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, and others. Often described as the best browser for privacy, it often leads the way in deploying privacy-focused features to users. Due to its reputation as the world’s leading free open source web browser (FOSS), Firefox is also included as the default browsing application in many Linux distributions. It also underpins other privacy-oriented browsers, such as TOR Browser.

In an official blog post on Tuesday, Mozilla announced that Total Cookie Protection is Firefox’s most powerful privacy protection feature, which allows users to freely browse the web without worrying about tracking companies using cookies to track their browsing habits. Available for both Windows and Mac, the new feature “builds a fence around cookies” to restrict them to the current site, thereby preventing cross-site tracking. Mozilla also claims that the new feature will offer the right balance between stopping third-party trackers and letting the main cookies do their job unhindered.

Firefox’s Latest Privacy Feature

For those who are interested in how this function works, it creates a separate “cookie” for each website that the user visits, thereby preventing trackers from linking user behavior on multiple sites. Whenever a website stores a cookie in the browser, this cookie is limited to a single jar dedicated only to that website. No other site is allowed to access this bank, and this particular site is not allowed to access other cookies from other sites. This ultimately reduces the total amount of information these websites have about the user and eliminates the hyper-personalized advertising that people often see online.

It is worth noting here that the Total Cookie Prevention feature is unique to Firefox and is not available in other popular browsers such as Chrome and Edge. The only other browser that offers a somewhat similar feature to prevent cross—site tracking is Apple Safari. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft and Google will now follow Mozilla’s example and introduce a similar feature in their browsers. Or if they adopt a wait-and-see policy to see if there are any noticeable changes in user preferences in favor of Firefox before taking a step in that direction.