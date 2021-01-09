Firefox will undergo a major redesign

The year 2021 should be full of news for Firefox users, with the arrival of a major redesign of the browser, which has been awaited since 2017, when the last most significant change in the program’s appearance occurred.

According to the website Ghacks, Mozilla is working on a complete update of its browser, internally called Proton, which will bring not only the expected changes in design but also some improvements in the user experience.

For now, there is no image of the new version of Firefox, but a page of meta bugs created by the developer on Bugzilla brings an idea of ​​what we can expect. Among the areas that must be changed are the main browser menu, the address bar, the information menu and modals.

The guides are another part planned to undergo a reformulation. They will have new grouping options and a different vertical alignment when the browser is run in compact mode. The context menu should have a darker shade, according to the publication.

Scheduled for May

There is no official information as to when the new look of the Mozilla browser will be available. But rumors indicate that the launch will probably happen in May, with the arrival of the stable version of Firefox 89.

Anyone using any of the developer versions of Firefox will receive the new interface first, when it is released by Mozilla. If you use the Beta, Developer or Nightly variants and want to get your browser ready for the Proton update, do the following:

Open your browser and type “about: config” in the address bar;

Confirm caution with changes;

Search for “browser.proton.enabled” and change the setting to “True”;

Restart the developer version of Firefox.

When released, the test for the Proton project will be available immediately in your browser.