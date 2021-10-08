Firefox Now Has Ads Among Search Result Suggestions

Firefox: Version 92 of Mozilla’s Firefox browser has a measure that is already considered controversial by the community. From now on, when you perform a search using the program’s default search engine, at least one of the results will be a suggestion from Firefox itself — a site normally associated with an advertiser.

The novelty can be seen in the image below. In addition to search suggestions, the search engine displays some paid results on the same page.

The so-called Firefox Suggest (or “Firefox Suggestions” in the Brazilian Portuguese version) appears at the bottom of the results, indicating pages and services that the browser believes will be useful, in addition to the paid suggestions.

So far, only US users and groups from other locations have gained access to the stable version of the feature.