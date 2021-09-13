Firefox Manages To ‘bypass’ Standard Windows Browser System

In version 91 of the Firefox browser, released on August 10th, Mozilla revealed the option to set the software as the default Windows 10 internet application with just one click. Until then, this shortcut was only available for Microsoft Edge and users needed to indicate other programs in this parameter through the operating system (OS) settings menu.

“All OSs should officially support developers in the ‘standard’ state so that users can easily set apps to this standard. Since that didn’t happen on Windows 10 and 11, Firefox relies on other aspects of the OS environment to provide a experience similar to what Windows creates with Edge,” a company representative told The Verge.

The initiative was made possible through a reverse engineering process on the Edge feature and is performed in the Firefox window. The update actually bypasses the Windows 10 mechanism that prevents malware from setting the computer’s default applications. Also in a statement to The Verge, Microsoft explained that the OS does not normally support this tool; check out the new shortcut in action below.

It’s only going to get harder with Windows 11

As we reported in August, the new operating system is expected to make life for Edge’s competitors even more complicated. The company changed the way it defines default applications, and changes must be made to individual file types and links, as opposed to the current single option.

Therefore, if the Internet user wants to use Firefox as the default on Windows 11, for example, he must configure the browser to open HTM, HTML, PDF, SHTML, SVG, WEBP, XHT, XHTML, FTP, HTTP and HTTPS. Opera, Vivaldi and Mozilla representatives lamented the change at the time.