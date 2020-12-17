Firefox gives good news for new Mac models

Although the most popular internet browser today is Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, which has been the most powerful browser against Internet Explorer and has managed to be the most popular browser for years, still has a large user base.

After the release of ARM-based Macs with Apple M1 processors, a new one was added with Firefox to the compatible software.

Mozilla Firefox has become compatible with Apple M1 processor!

In this way, users who do not like Google Chrome and Safari have a powerful alternative. It is stated that Mozilla Firefox 84.0 version, which is compatible with Apple M1 processors, opens 2.5 times faster than before. However, according to Mozilla, this situation is not specific to Apple’s processors, it is stated that it responds twice as fast as the previous version of Firefox.

In addition, Firefox 84.0 is coming as the last version to support Adobe Flash. The M1 processor, which was introduced last month, cannot run programs written according to the x86-64 architecture, since it is not x86-64 architecture. Even though an emulator called Rosetta is used, making applications directly compatible with this processor maximizes efficiency.



