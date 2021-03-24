Firefox 87 comes with ‘advanced tracking protection’

Although it seems to be in the background among popular internet browsers, Mozilla Firefox manages to come to the fore with new updates. The upcoming new version is based on user privacy. SmartBlock, which will come with Firefox 87, includes Private Browsing and Advanced Tracking Protection.

SmartBlock is based on user privacy

SmartBlock was designed to provide strong privacy protection. This is one of the factors that will increase our experience on the web. Mozilla argues that privacy is a fundamental right and must be protected while browsing the internet. That’s why it has been using Private Browsing and Advanced Tracking Protection since 2015. With the new update, it adds a new and advanced protection system to its browser.

Third party scripts and content will be disabled

This practice blocks the loading of third-party scripts and other content between sites reported by Disconnect. It also automatically disables the upload of third-party images. Blocking these elements makes it impossible to track users browsing the web.

Do not use third party apps from Firefox warning

Firefox also advises that third-party applications other than SmartBlock should not be used for such blocking. With the use of other applications, the necessary components for the proper opening and loading of the sites may be disabled. Therefore, you may not be able to see the content you are looking for.

As a result, images do not load properly and performance drops due to this issue. It is stated that all of these problems will end with SmartBlock. This app will monitor protections and fix corrupted web pages without compromising user privacy. Thus, third-party tracking commands will be disabled and sites will be loaded properly. It is stated that Firefox stand-in scripts will treat the original tracking scripts “just enough” for the website to work properly.

These scripts allow corrupted sites that rely on original scripts to load without breaking their functionality. SmartBlock scripts are included with Firefox, and third-party content is disabled in all cases. Mozilla reported that third-party content has no chance of tracking users. Stand-in scripts are safe to use as they do not contain any code that supports tracking.