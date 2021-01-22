Firefox 85 will make it easier to install extensions

Considered by many to be one of the best browsers for smartphones, Firefox will soon receive yet another update for Android-powered devices, Caitlin Neiman, Community Manager Add-ons revealed yesterday via Mozilla’s official blog.

Identified as Mozilla Firefox 85, the update in question has as its main highlight the improvement in offering the possibility of installing the recommended extensions in the browser, thus abandoning the dependence on Add-ons Manager, aiming to make the installation more aligned with the experience seen on PCs .

Also according to the publication, this move ends current plans to allow extensions to be installed, thus passing the second stage of the project, which is to optimize the performance of these add-ons for cell phones.

As for availability, we have that the AMO installation buttons should be offered in Thursday’s regular update today for those who are using the pre-release version, while Firefox 85 will be delivered next Tuesday, 1/25.

To close, it is also mentioned in the publication the reinforcement that the possibility of using the “replacement configuration” to install other extensions listed in AMO in the Nightly version of Firefox for Android (instructions can be seen here).

