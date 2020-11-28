Fireboy and Watergirl: meet famous platform game series

Created by Olso Albet in 2009, the Fireboy and Watergirl series is a hit with platform games. Featured, the games feature a fun multiplayer mode in which players need to work together to solve puzzles.

Thus, the titles became very popular with children and children. Much more than entertainment, games help develop logical thinking and teach about teamwork.

Another factor that contributes to the success of the series is simplicity. In this case, it is not necessary to have a computer or a powerful cell phone to run the game. As well, the two people can use only one keyboard for fun.

Currently, the Fireboy and Watergirl franchise has five titles available. Next, find out a little about each of the fun games, challenges and mechanics!

In the list of famous games, Fireboy and Watergirl in Forest Temple is the first title in the saga of the elemental protagonists. So, players need to work as a team to traverse the various mazes of the forest temple.

During the journey, they will have to solve several puzzles, activate levers and interact with other objects in the scenario. At the same time, it is necessary to be agile to avoid obstacles and other dangers.



