Fireball crosses the sky in São Paulo and Paraná

On Tuesday night (15), a fireball was seen crossing the sky in several cities in the states of São Paulo and Paraná, being recorded by cameras monitoring the climate.

The meteor entered the Earth’s atmosphere at around 9:35 pm, according to the Brazilian Meteor Observation Network (Bramon). He was spotted in cities like Barretos, Nhandeara, Monte Azul Paulista, Cerqueira César, Indiaporã and Piracicaba, in São Paulo, and Telêmaco Borba, in Paraná.

At first, it was believed to be an “earthgrazer” meteor, known for not burning completely when entering the upper atmosphere. In addition, he is characterized by returning to space afterwards, continuing his journey.

But with the analysis of the images of the object and the reports of the witnesses, Bramon came to the conclusion that it was a meteor “fireball” (fireball). This type of space rock is brighter than stars and planets.

Intense shine and bang

The analyzes made by Bramon showed that the fireball reached -9.5 on the magnitude scale, a concept used in astronomy to measure the brightness of celestial bodies. For comparison, the planet Venus, the brightest object in the night sky after the Moon, has a magnitude of -4.5.

Other characteristics that drew attention were the “low” speed, due to the direction of entry into the Earth, and the crash emitted, according to reports by those who witnessed the phenomenon. Despite the noise, there is no evidence that the object touched the ground – it was probably sprayed during the fall.



