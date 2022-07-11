Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes — the best folios (and where to find them)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features an exceptional array of weapons that units can make us of in battle. Of these weapons, Tomes are the weapon of choice for many spellcasting classes, and this guide will detail the very best Tomes that the game has to offer and how to find them.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a hack and slash action RPG developed by Koei Tecmo and Omega Force, and published by Nintendo. Set in an alternate timeline to Fire Emblem: Three Houses, the game introduces three new possible routes made possible by the new character Shez surviving their fated death.

Defender’s Tome

Despite being an E-Rank Tome, the Defender’s Tome is deceptively powerful, with improved effectiveness against armored and mounted units. This makes it an exceptionally strong Tome against a wide range of foes, and applying upgrades to it requires resources that can easily be acquired en-masse. Any spellcaster equipped with this Tome will rip through cavalry and armored units like tissue paper, with dark mages and dark bishops performing even better due to dark magic’s effectiveness against cavalry.

The Defender’s Tome can be found as a drop from commanders wielding tomes throughout the early game, and it can also be found as an S-Rank reward from a few of the game’s missions. It can also be acquired when defeating monsters.

Inverted Tome

When trying to level spellcasting classes on characters who typically focus on strength (usually to acquire skills from those classes, or to make use of a unique ability in an unconventional way) the Inverted Tome is a player’s best friend. It has an inherent skill that reverses their physical and magical stats, allowing them to leverage their immense strength when attacking with Tomes or casting spells.

The Inverted Tome is another weapon often found as a drop from commanders and monsters throughout the game. It can also occasionally be found as the S-Rank reward for certain missions.

Exorcist’s Tome

When facing enemy spellcasters, the Exorcist’s Tome makes for an excellent weapon. It reduces the resistance stat of enemies hit with attacks from it, allowing spellcasters to deal extra damage to other spellcasters (who normally boast exceptional resistance stats).

Exorcist’s Tomes can be found as drops from commanders and monsters after Chapter 6, and can also be acquired as the S-Rank reward for several missions.

Sage’s Tome

The Second-best non-relic Tome in the game, the Sage’s Tome is an excellent all-rounder with fantastic base stats of 110 might and 120 durability. The Sage’s Tome works fantastically on any spellcaster, and if a player is lucky enough to snag one with the resistance factor skill it can be outright insane as Resistance Factor boosts the damage dealt based on the user’s resistance stat as well as their magic stat.

Acquiring a Sage’s Tome requires players to S-Rank one of the missions in the final chapter of Golden Deer or Scarlet Blaze, or in Chapter 14 of Azure Gleam.

Scholar’s Tome

The best non-relic Tome in the game is the Scholar’s Tome, with 120 might and 130 durability before upgrading. These excellent stats make it a fantastic all-rounder weapon that performs well on any spellcaster. Players should look for one with resistance factor for additional potency, though the mostly random nature of weapon skills makes it difficult to guarantee this.

Acquiring a Scholar’s Tome requires players to find and repair an A-Rank Tattered Tome at the blacksmith. Finding one of these will require players to defeat monsters in high-level missions or acquire one from a map screen survey spot.

Wind Caller’s Genesis/Scroll of Talos/Amalthea

This trio of Tomes deserves mentioning as exceptional sacred weapons for spellcasters. Attuned to the crests of Macuil, Noa, and Cethleann respectively, they each provide an additional benefit to bearers of those crests. Each can also have its skills unlocked at the blacksmith, adding 100 to each of their base stats and granting them an additional effect. With base stats pre-upgrade of 40 might and 70 durability, this upgrade provides an incredible amount of power for the cost of 10 mythril.

Playing the Crimson Blaze Route will automatically unlock Wind Caller’s Genesis in chapter 4, while the Scroll of Talos is acquired by S-Ranking Chapter 14 of Crimson Blaze after recruiting Byleth during that run. Amalthea is found in Azure Gleam by S-Ranking Chapter 16 after recruiting Byleth.

Hrotti/Ichor Scroll/Suttungr’s Mystery

This trio of tomes is of equal value, being Hero’s Relics that provide an additional spell to bearers of the crests of Timotheus, Lamine, and Charon respectively. Hrotti grants Dark Spikes T, which is devastatingly powerful when fighting cavalry units. Ichor Scroll grants Abraxas, devastating light magic that attacks in a straight line providing healing to the user when it hits enemies. Suttungr’s Mystery allows the wielder to cast Agnea’s Arrow, an exceptionally powerful spell that incinerates foes in an area ahead of the foe.

Recruiting Byleth in the Golden Wildfire Route will allow players to nab both Hrotti and Suttungr’s Mystery in Chapter 15 after completing the chapter’s main mission. The Ichor Scroll is obtained in Chapter 16 of Azure Gleam after recruiting Byleth.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available for Nintendo Switch.