Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes — How to Get the True Ending

How to Unlock the True Ending in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Benefits of the True Ending

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, there are two endings for each route, and this guide will explain how to get the real ending of each route. The process requires players to make a somewhat illogical decision in the heat of battle during Chapter 10, so it’s easy to skip the first playthrough.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a ruby and ruby role—playing game developed by Omega Force and published by Nintendo. The game takes place in the kingdom of Fodlan from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, but in an alternate timeline, the game follows a new character, Shez. A mercenary who harbored a grudge against the legendary “Ash Demon” for killing his old mercenary team.

Sheathe your sword

During the main battle of Chapter 10, players are offered the opportunity to finally take revenge on the Ash Demon in the form of an additional goal called by Arval’s dialogue.

In a rare case for the Warriors game, refusing to complete this task is necessary to unlock the true ending. Instead, continue to complete the main tasks of the mission and be ready for a mad dash.

As soon as the goal of defeating the commander of the enemy army becomes available and the Baylet starts rushing to join them, players must rush to the enemy commander and destroy him as quickly as possible.

The exact enemy and method will vary depending on the route, so here’s a quick overview of them, as well as their weapons and weaknesses.

– Golden Wildfire: A Fleche who wields a sword and is weak to spears. Help Claude escape from the Baylet unnoticed to activate this main mission.

– Azure Luster: Randolph, who wields an axe and is weak to the sword. Activate the Ambush Detection strategy and avoid detection by any of the mercenaries that appeared, and then prevent the mercenaries from reaching the allied base to launch the main mission “Defeat Randolph”. Run there and kill Randolph without engaging Baylet or Geralt to win the day. (Note: DO NOT defeat Flecha in this mission)

– Scarlet Flame: Alois and Rodrigue, wielding an axe and a spear respectively. This makes Alois weak for swords, and Rodriga weak for spears. Use the “Resonant Lightning” strategy as soon as it becomes available, help the engineers, and then ignore the Baylet until the mission to defeat Alois and Rodrigue is activated.

The Benefits of a True Ending

Doing the above allows the player to spare Baylet and Geralt by recruiting them into his army and making them playable.

It also unlocks an additional main mission that uncovers the mystery surrounding Arval and allows players to unlock Arval with fame in the New Game+.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available for the Nintendo Switch.