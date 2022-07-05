Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes — each recruitable unit (and how to unlock them)

Recruitable Units on the Scarlet Blaze Path Recruitable Units on the Azure Gleam Path Recruitable Units on the Golden Wildfire Path New Game Plus Recruitable Units

Like many previous Fire Emblem games before it, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes provides players with ample opportunities to recruit new units to their cause. Depending on the path and house that they choose near the beginning of the game, there can be as many as 17 unlockable units on a single playthrough, with four more available for those who unlock the game’s New Game Plus Mode.

For the most part, players are free to pick and choose who they recruit with very few consequences either way. However, there are certain units who can only be persuaded to join if players have a certain character in their active team when using the associated strategy. Also, recruiting Byleth and Jeralt is essential for those hoping to unlock Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes’ true ending, so players should make doing so a priority.

Recruitable Units on the Scarlet Blaze Path

Unit Method Chapter Constance Constance can be recruited by using the “Persuade Constance” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 4. 4 Hapi Hapi can be recruited by using the “Persuade Hapi” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 4. 4 Ashe Ashe can be recruited by using the “Persuade Ashe” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 5. 5 Balthus Balthus can be recruited by using the “Persuade Balthus” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 6. 6 Ignatz Ignatz can be recruited by using the “Persuade Ignatz” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 6. 6 Lorenz Lorenz can be recruited by using the “Persuade Lorenz” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 6. 6 Lysithea Lysithea can be recruited by using the “Persuade Lysithea” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 7. 7 Marianne Marianne can be recruited by using the “Persuade Marianne” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 7. 7 Raphael Raphael can be recruited by using the “Persuade Raphael” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 7. This will only work if players have Ignatz in the active party. 7 Mercedes Mercedes can be recruited by using the “Persuade Mercedes” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 8. This will only work if players have Jeritza in the active party. 8 Shamir Shamir can be recruited by using the “Persuade Shamir” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 9. 9 Yuri Yuri can be recruited by using the “Persuade Yuri” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 10. 10 Byleth Byleth can be recruited in Chapter 10 by taking the stronghold from Baron Mateus without defeating him and then using the “Resonant Lightning” strategy. After capturing the remaining strongholds, players should defeat Yuri and then take down Alois and Rodrigue as quickly as possible, all while being sure not to defeat Byleth. 10 Jeralt Jeralt can be recruited using the same method as Byleth. 10 Leonie Leonie can be recruited by using the “Persuade Leonie” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 12. This will only work if players recruited Byleth and Jeralt in Chapter 10. 12

Recruitable Units on the Azure Gleam Path

Unit Method Chapter Hapi Hapi can be recruited by using the “Persuade Hapi” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 4. 4 Petra Petra can be recruited by using the “Persuade Petra” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 4. 4 Dorothea Dorothea can be recruited by using the “Persuade Dorothea” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 5. 5 Bernadetta Bernadetta can be recruited by using the “Persuade Bernadetta” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 6. 6 Catherine Catherine will automatically join the Blue Lions at the end of Chapter 9. 9 Shamir Shamir can be recruited by using the “Protect Shamir” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 9. 9 Yuri Yuri can be recruited by using the “Persuade Yuri” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 9. 9 Ignatz Ignatz can be recruited by accepting Claude’s offer at the beginning of Chapter 10. 10 Lorenz Lorenz can be recruited by accepting Claude’s offer at the beginning of Chapter 10. 10 Marianne Marianne can be recruited by accepting Claude’s offer at the beginning of Chapter 10. 10 Raphael Raphael can be recruited by accepting Claude’s offer at the beginning of Chapter 10. 10 Balthus Balthus can be recruited by using the “Persuade Balthus” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 10. 10 Constance Constance can be recruited by using the “Persuade Constance” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 11. 11 Lindhardt Lindhart can be recruited by using the “Persuade Lindhardt” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 11. 11 Byleth Byleth can be recruited by using the “Locate Ambushers” strategy in Chapter 12 and then avoiding all of the mercenaries until a green arrow appears on the map. Once it does, players should defeat both Fleche and Randolph whilst being sure not to defeat Byleth. 12 Jeralt Jeralt can be recruited using the same method as Byleth. 12 Death Knight Death Knight can be recruited by using the “Persuade Death Knight” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 13. This will only work if players have Mercedes in the active party. 13

Recruitable Units on the Golden Wildfire Path

Unit Method Chapter Lindhardt Lindhart can be recruited by using the “Persuade Lindhardt” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 4. 4 Holst Holst will automatically join the Golden Deer at the end of Chapter 5. 5 Balthus Balthus can be recruited by using the “Persuade Balthus” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 5. 5 Bernadetta Bernadetta can be recruited by using the “Persuade Bernadetta” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 6. 6 Petra Petra can be recruited by using the “Persuade Petra” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 7. 7 Constance Constance can be recruited by using the “Persuade Constance” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 9. 9 Hapi Hapi can be recruited by using the “Persuade Hapi” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 9. 9 Yuri Yuri can be recruited by using the “Persuade Yuri” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 10. 10 Byleth Byleth can be recruited by safely escorting Claude and then ignoring the “Face and defeat Byleth!” Side Mission. After doing so, players will need to defeat Fleche before Byleth shows up to protect her. 10 Jeralt Jeralt can be recruited using the same method as Byleth. 10 Ashe Ashe can be recruited by using the “Persuade Ashe” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 11. 11 Dorothea Dorothea can be recruited by using the “Persuade Dorothea” strategy during the final battle of Chapter 13 and then escorting her to safety after she is poisoned. 13

New Game Plus Recruitable Units

In addition to the units that can be recruited while following Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes’ three main paths, there are also four that can be unlocked during a New Game Plus playthough. Three of these are recruited through the journal on the desk in Shez’s tent at the camp, while the fourth is unlocked not long after players begin their third playthrough of the game.

Unit Method Cost Rhea Rhea can be purchased using Renown through the “Spend Renown” section of the journal in Shez’s quarters at camp during a New Game Plus playthrough. 60 Renown Sothis Sothis can be purchased using Renown through the “Spend Renown” section of the journal in Shez’s quarters at camp during a New Game Plus playthrough. 60 Renown Arval Arval can be purchased using Renown through the “Spend Renown” section of the journal in Shez’s quarters at camp during a New Game Plus playthrough. 60 Renown Gatekeeper The Gatekeeper becomes available during the player’s third playthrough of the game. Depending on which path they choose to complete last, he will usually become available around Chapter 4 or Chapter 5. N/A

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now on Nintendo Switch.