Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes — 6 Tips for getting the S Rank

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, battles are ranked from D to S. As expected, getting the S rank brings more gold, and sometimes a bonus reward. Unfortunately, the more progress there is in the stories of the “Three Hopes”, the more difficult it is to reach the S rank.

Any Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes quests in which players cannot get the S rank can be replayed at the Keeper of the Records. All story quests have an S rank, a bonus reward for the first victory, so it doesn’t hurt to visit the keeper of the records to try again. As long as the players match their units, getting the S rank should be easier.

6 Check the S-rank score

Each main and side quest has a so-called “S Rank Score” on the right side of the menu screen. It will list the requirements for obtaining the S rank based on:

Completion time

The enemies are defeated

Damage

Most quests will have a constant 30% damage received, but the completion time and the number of enemies defeated will depend on the mission objective. There are some side quests that require players to defeat a certain number of enemies in the allotted time.

The image above does not show side missions. As their name implies, these are optional targets that can appear after completing the main mission during the battle. Completing all side missions is not required for S rank, but it will help increase your battle score and reward you with more gold.

Since side missions usually involve the destruction of the commander, they may be worth completing simply in order to destroy twice as many enemies as indicated in the main/side quest.

5 View the battle map

If they are unsure of themselves, players should always look at the battle card before starting. Hovering the cursor over the squad will show against which enemies it will have an advantage (blue arrow) or disadvantage (red arrow).

For example, it would be wrong for a Spear user to chase an Axe user because of the weakness of the Spear in relation to the Axe. On the battle map, enemies with axes will be marked with a red arrow.

Study the weaknesses and strengths of weapons before directing units to fortresses or to enemies. If the unit has several disadvantages, it would be nice to swap them with ZR before the start of the battle.

During the battle, players can give commands by stopping with (+) and pressing A over the unit. This will create an arrow that can be dragged to the available areas on the map.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes insists in the first chapters that it is wise to disperse the units, and not force them to fight together in one place. If the path branches off, divide the squads. Remember that these commands cannot be executed until the battle begins.

4 Use useful skills

An excellent unit is created by mastering various classes and equipping them with abilities that will help them in battle. While a character like Mercedes might work better in the monk class lineup, it would be nice to change her class to archer or thief to gain other abilities.

Abilities are learned by reaching milestones in the classroom. On the same rank/star, units will receive one or two equipped abilities and so on. Unlike class abilities, equipped abilities can be used regardless of the unit class, so, for example, a bishop (magic) can have provocation abilities (swords).

It should also be noted that Provocation, while good for attracting enemies, may not be worth putting on slow attacking units such as the Monk line.

Some Abilities are unique in that they calculate damage based on the number of hits or unit characteristics. One of the abilities worth getting is the “Provocation” ability, which is studied at 2 stars/rank 2 of the thief class.

This will double the number of enemies attacking the squad with this ability. At the same time, the requirement “Defeated enemies” will be fulfilled as soon as possible. However, the fact that all units can learn the thief class does not mean that they all study provocation.

In the “Change Class” menu or on the “Training Ground”, players can hover over the classes and press the Y button twice to see what Abilities the unit will learn.

3 fast combos and high movement

The “Thief”, “Killer” and “Deceiver” classes are fast—acting classes that are great to have. By holding down the X button, the unit can break through and sweep away enemies as they move.

Pay attention to the yellow stripe under the scale of the warrior. Once it is exhausted, players will need to wait for it to be replenished before they can use this strong attack again.

Other classes worth exploring are the Cavalier, Wyvern, and Pegasus classes. Flying units can ignore dangerous terrain such as lava, while cavalry units can collide with enemies and deal damage to them.

Wyvern/The Pegasus Knight can fly over the gaps marked on the map with the Feather symbol. This will allow players to cover parts of the battlefield that are inaccessible to non-flying units.

Use this to chase any fleeing units or defeat hordes of enemies.