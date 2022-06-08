Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Holes Confirms Ashen Wolves, Free Demo

Today, Nintendo surprised fans with a new trailer for the upcoming Fire Emblem spin-off in the style of musou Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. After several weeks of continuous release of trailers on Fridays, this extended two-minute trailer on Wednesdays for Fire Emblem: Three Hopes was quite unexpected, and also showed the return of some very unexpected characters, as well as a demo that can be downloaded and played for free.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a spin—off of the previous main series Fire Emblem: Three Houses, released in 2019 and tells the story of the conflict in the divided land of Fodlan. It explores an alternate history that is expected to be significantly different from the events of the original game. Earlier in the series of three trailers, it was revealed that all members of the Black Eagles, Blue Lions and Golden Deer will return as playable characters. Since so many playable characters have already been revealed, fans weren’t sure if any more would be announced before the game’s release.

However, today Nintendo announced that a fourth house will join the battle: The Ash Wolves, the underground inhabitants who first debuted in the DLC Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ Cindered Shadows. Unlike other houses, the Ash Wolves consist of only four members: Yuri Leclerc, Balthus von Albrecht, Constance von Nouvel and Hapi. In the original game, the Ash Wolves live under the Garreg Mach Monastery and possess powerful coats of arms that were previously considered lost to history. If the player completes his side story, he can be hired on any of the main routes of the Three Houses, and he will have his own paralog stories and support with other students.

It has been confirmed that only four Ash Wolves can be played in this new trailer, but it has been confirmed that several other previously unseen characters will reappear in Three Hopes. The new trailer featured members of the Seiros Church Setet and Flane, hired archer Shamir, a nobleman of the Kingdom of Faergus Rodrigue Fraldarius and Geralt, the father of the previous main character Baylet. Perhaps the most unexpected moment was the inclusion of Rhea, the archbishop of the church of Seiros, who entered the battlefield dressed as Saint Seiros herself. Rhea, Rodrigue and Geralt were NPC characters in Three Houses; many fans hope that “Three Hopes” will be a game debut.

In addition, the demo version of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is now available for download and free play on the Nintendo Switch via the online store. The demo will cover the entire introduction to the game, allowing players to experience up to Chapter 4 of the Scarlet Flame, Azure Glow and Golden Wild Flame routes. If later players decide to purchase the full version of the game, all progress from the demo will be transferred.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will be released on June 24, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.