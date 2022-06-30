Fire Emblem: Three Hopes — what to do after completing the game

For those who have managed to complete the story of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, there will be many post-game activities available that will allow players to get the most out of the hack and slash side game. The passage of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes takes approximately 20 to 25 hours, and there are 15 chapters from start to finish, regardless of whether Shaz joins the Black Eagles, Blue Lions or Golden Deer during the prologue. In addition, there are many side tasks that need to be completed both in and out of missions, which can add extra time to the game depending on how many of these actions the players complete.

By completing their first playthrough, players can also repeat missions in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Recurring missions give access to previously missed side goals, as well as any missed reward and the opportunity to test new builds. Checking the abilities of improved and newly recruited units is important as the story of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is completed, as it will help players determine what they want to do after completing the game. For example, the two main features of post—game content are the new game plus and the maddening complexity.

After completing the game in any of the campaigns, the “New Game Plus” option will be presented in the main menu. This option allows players to start the story from the beginning, while retaining all of their unlocked characters and classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. A new plus game can be earned by completing the game at any difficulty level, which makes it ideal for those who are not familiar with the fighting style of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Maddening difficulty will also be unlocked, which pushes players to an extreme challenge when their squads are fighting extremely strong enemies.

Everything is unlocked after passing Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

In addition, after completing Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, three new playable characters will also be unlocked, which can be used both in the original game and in the new plus game. These characters are Rhea, Sothis and Arval, but Arval can only be unlocked if the Baylet was recruited during the main passage. Each of these characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes can be obtained by exchanging 60 glory points in private chambers.

After completing Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, new unlockable equipment will be available. These items, known as coat of arms accessories, will give the characters the coat of arms ability. These items can only be used by certain units, and units that initially have a stamp accessory will activate their items more often than those included in this store.