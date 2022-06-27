Fire Emblem: Three Hopes — the best gifts for each character

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, players will want to give gifts to characters to increase their level of support and open up new conversations. To collect gifts, players can visit the item seller in the camp and make purchases. If the gift matches the likes and interests of the character, the player will receive more support points. When players have a gift, they can give it to a character in the camp. Using the Explore Camp menu, players will be able to determine where the characters are and teleport to them. It should be noted that eventually players will be able to expand the range of goods of the owner of the item store in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, including more gift options.

A common gift is food. For example, the gift item “Smoked Meat” will cost players 500 gold, which is liked only by characters interested in meat, such as Felix, Ingrid, Petra, Cyril, Kaspar, Raphael, Hapi, Holst and Geralt. Tasty Baked Treat will cost players 500G and is a confection with fruit that is popular with sweet tooths, including Ash, Mercedes, Flane, Raphael, Lisifea, Linhardt, Jeritsa, Yuri and Hapi. In addition, tea leaves will be sold at a price of 1500 g, and tea leaves are preferred by tea lovers such as Hanneman, Ferdinand, Lorenz and Constance.

In addition, players can give gifts matching the character’s hobbies in the story of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. The training weight costs 1500G and is appreciated only by characters who love strength training. Meanwhile, the Sheet Music Book will cost players 1500G and is a collection of sheet music used by characters interested in music, such as Annette, Dorothea and Manuela. For 500G, players can purchase a fishing float, which will be appreciated by characters who love fishing, such as Leonie, Setet, Gilbert, Linhardt, Baylet and Geralt. For characters who prefer hunting, players can purchase a Hunting Dagger for 1000G. Similarly, there is a watering can for sale for 1000G, which will be a great gift for characters interested in gardening. Finally, the Stuffy armored bear costs 1500G and is appreciated by characters who love animals or cute things.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes: Academic and Fashion Gifts

For Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes characters with academic interests, players can purchase A textbook on arithmetic for 1 500G and give it to a character who loves to learn. Suppose a character is more specifically interested in history, for example, Setet, Baylet and Monica. In this case, players can give them a copy The history of the Fodlan, which will cost 1 500G. The book Legends of Chivalry sells for 1,500 gold, and it will be appreciated by characters who admire knights or like to read. Finally, players can buy a Monarch Study Book for 1500G and give it to a character who likes to study government, such as Edelgard or Monica.

If players want to give a fashionable gift for a new look in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, they have the option of a Stylish 1000G hair clip that fashionistas like. Conversely, fashionable men will most appreciate the Dapper Handkerchief, which will also cost players 1000G. In addition, the gift “Flower Decoration” will cost players 500 gold, and it will be appreciated by most women and any character who is fond of gardening, for example, Dedu, Marianne and Lorenz. In addition, shiny gemstone beads will cost players 500G and will be appreciated by characters who love embroidery or needlework, such as Mercedes, Dorothea, Manuela and Hilda. The last wearable gift is riding boots, which cost 1500G and are appreciated by characters interested in riding.