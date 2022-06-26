Fire Emblem: Three Hopes — Dmitry’s character guide (abilities, arts and equipment)

Dmitry is the king of the Holy Kingdom of Fargus in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and one of the playable characters who will accompany Shaz if players decide to join the Blue Lions at the Officer Academy. Although Dmitri starts the game as a Soldier class in the Fire Emblem prologue, later the character can choose the High Lord and Great Lord classes, which are unique only to him. Fighting and training in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Dmitry can become one of the strongest playable characters in the game.

The three unique character abilities in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes that Dmitry has access to are Azure Lightning, King’s Might and Reign. Azure Lightning is Dmitry’s “Action” ability, which allows him to strengthen lightning attacks. King’s Might is a character support ability that increases the damage dealt to an opponent by HP and Stun Gauges when they are sent flying. Ruling is his support ability, when Dmitry is ordered to attack, the damage inflicted on enemies increases by a certain percentage. Each of these abilities has three levels, and with each level they become more powerful.

The type of weapon that Dmitry will benefit the most from, as players use his High Lord and Great Lord classes, are spears. These classes give Dmitry an advantage over swordsmen like Shaz in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, thanks to the abilities and arts associated with each class. Spear users tend to have the ability to perform large-scale attacks, deterring anyone from getting too close, which would otherwise cause massive damage. Dmitry’s best characteristics are his Strength, Agility, Charm and Speed, so players may consider equipping equipment that will strengthen his strength to prepare him to defeat any swordsman in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Abilities and Arts for the High Lord and Great Lord Dmitry classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Although the High Lord and Grand Lord classes are unique to Dimitri, both level up just like any other class in the game. As each class gains more stars during training and battles, new abilities and arts will also be unlocked. Although none of the abilities and abilities of any class are as strategic as the leader of the Golden Deer in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, their large-scale attacks will be useful in the role-playing game “ruby and ruby”.

The High Lord

Pomp and Circumstance (One star): Increases luck and charisma by five.Ice Spear (One star): Launches pillars of ice at enemies. The damage done will increase with Magic.King’s Play (two stars): Increases the number of spear throws allowed during High Lord and Great Lord class actions.Perspective (Three Star): Increases the damage inflicted on enemies in proportion to the number of allied fortresses.

Great Lord

Mechelom (one star): Effective against enemies armed with swords.Thunder Dash (One star): Deliver a series of spear strikes filled with lightning.Seasoned Tactics (two stars): restores the endurance of the battalion when the enemy commander is defeated.Paracelen (two stars) Stars): Strike a wide blow with a sweeping attack. Has a chance to instantly defeat non-commander units in combat throughout the game Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Savior of the Meek (Three Stars): Makes it easier to discard enemies in proportion to how much lower their Strength is.