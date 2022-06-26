Fire Emblem: Three Hopes — a guide to the character of Edelgard (abilities, arts and equipment)

Edelgard is the emperor of the Dynasty in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, as well as one of the playable characters that Shaz can follow in battle throughout the game. In the prologue of the game, many events occur, as a result of which Edelgard turns from one of the students of the Officer Academy into the ruler of the Addrestian Empire. After Shaz decides to join the Black Eagles Student House in the prologue, Edelgard will remain one of the main game characters who are incredibly strong with low mobility.

Edelgard has access to three unique character abilities in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, namely: Solar Glory, the Prestige of the Emperor and Ambition. These are her “Action”, “Support” and “Tactics” abilities, respectively, and each of them will be enhanced on three separate levels. At its core, Solar Prominence allows Edelgard to infuse attacks with fire, while Emperor’s Pledge forces enemies who guard to receive a percentage of the calculated damage. Finally, Ambition reduces the damage that Eldegard receives from enemies by 30%, further increasing the character’s characteristics.

First of all, the best equipment that players can equip on Edelgard is shields and other items that increase her defense without sacrificing her powerful strength. Similar to the Fluegel class that only Shaz can use in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Armored Lord is a class unique to Edelgard. In addition, as players level up the character and reach the master class, Edelgard unlocks another unique class available only to her — the emperor. Finally, the best weapons that Edelgard can equip for both classes are axes and shields, which allows her to become one of the best tank characters in the game.

Abilities and Arts for Lord and Emperor Edelgard’s Armored Classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Although the “Lord in Armor” and “Emperor” classes are unique to Edelgard, both of them increase their level in the same way as all other available classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Each class must accumulate new stars by earning XP in combat and training to level up, and new abilities and arts will be revealed in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. The Armored Lord has only four abilities and arts, while the Emperor has five.

Armored Lord

Pomp and Circumstance (One star): Increases Lck and Char by five.Shredder (One star): Chop enemies to shreds with a rotating axe attack.Emperor’s Play (two stars): Ensures that set on fire enemies will explode when using the Armored Lord and Emperor classes. actions. Perspective (Three Stars): Increases the damage inflicted on enemies in proportion to the number of allied fortresses.

Emperor

Spear Destroyer (One star): Effective against enemies armed with spears. Armored Strike (One Star): Hits enemies with one powerful axe blow. The damage dealt will increase with Def.Seasoned Tactics (two stars): restores the endurance of the battalion when the enemy commander is defeated.Flickering Flower (two stars): Break the enemy’s stance, then throw the axe into the ground.Stormer of the Land (three Stars): Reduces damage received from an enemy in proportion to how much lower the enemy’s charm is during combat in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.