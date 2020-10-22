In the vein of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Nintendo has decided to relaunch this video game, which will remain on the Nintendo eShop until March 31.

Another classic that returns to Nintendo Switch, but will only do so for a few months. This was announced by the Japanese in a press release, who have confirmed that their mythical 8-bit game, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, will be marketed for the first time outside of Japan. It will be available on the Nintendo eShop from December 4 to March 31, 2021, as well as other recent re-releases, including Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Its price will be 5.99 euros.

Marth is a swordsman that many players recognize from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the fighting game that brings together iconic characters from both Nintendo and other companies. However, this Fire Emblem character is known precisely for this classic. The story of this brave warrior began with the first installment of the Fire Emblem saga. It has been confirmed that the title will not be translated into Spanish, but it can be enjoyed in English. On the other hand, rewind, fast forward and save functions are added, which will offer new strategic possibilities.

Strategy, battles and peace

During the game, Marth must face numerous challenges. You will be able to form armies and you will have to establish tactics and choose between the most suitable fighters, keeping in mind that each of them has their unique abilities, something that may change the course of the battle. The objective is for Marth to get the sword of Falchion, with which she can obtain the mystic Fire Emblem. Will she succeed in restoring peace to the Kingdom of Archanea?

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light will be released in the heat of the saga’s 30th anniversary. It is unknown whether or not after disappearing from the Nintendo eShop they will consider recovering the project in one way or another.



