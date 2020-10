Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light is an RPG by Intelligent Systems and Nintendo for Switch.

From defending the kingdom of Talys to taking on the Shadow Dragon – discover Marth’s rise from humble beginnings as a refugee on Talys to become the hero of Akaneia! Our fearless hero is afraid of nothing, and also enlists the help of a well-crafted group of allies: Tiki, Minerva, the White Wings, and more!