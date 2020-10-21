Fintech firm Mode Allocates its Reserve to Bitcoin

London-based Fintech firm Mode announced that the company has allocated 10% of its reserve to buy Bitcoin. The company, which is traded on the London Stock Exchange, will have invested most of the 7.5 million pounds it collected in Bitcoin.

Fintech firm Mode, declaring that it wants to adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset, allocated 10% of its capital to Bitcoin. Mode stated that he was trying to stay away from low-interest investment instruments due to the record low level of 0.1% in UK interest rates. The firm stated that it wanted to turn to high-interest assets in order to raise fund income and increase the total value of the returns. For this, Bitcoin was preferred.

Mode, founded by Jonathan Rowland, the co-founder and manager of Redwood Bank in England, became one of the first companies listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to offer users the opportunity to trade with Bitcoin. Users can buy and sell Bitcoin in pounds and euros on the mode’s application. However, it also allows users to keep Bitcoin in their wallets. Rowland said the following about this practice:

“Considering the difficulties of Covid19 and the lowest interest rates seen in the Bank of England’s 326-year history, our confidence in the long-term value of Bitcoin has increased. Today, payments are made within the framework of a modern, forward-looking and prudent reserve management strategy. ”

Not a Loaded Buy Transaction

Although mode’s allocation of 10 percent of its cash reserve to Bitcoin is welcomed by crypto currency followers, it can be said that the company’s purchase transaction is not loaded. According to Larry Cermak, the company had a cash reserve of 722 thousand pounds as of the end of June. The fact that 10 percent of this is reserved for Bitcoin means that the company bought almost 6.7 Bitcoins.

A Development Parallel to Corporate Firms’ Bitcoin Move

It was commented that this move made by the Fintech firm Mode was realized in parallel with the Bitcoin investments made by some institutional companies recently. Microstrategy had received $ 250 million worth of BTC. He then announced that he made a further $ 175 million investment and received a total of $ 425 million worth of BTC. This news was followed by Square’s $ 50 million investment. Square also announced that it allocates 1% of its balance to Bitcoin.



