Finneas O’Connell’s Brother Has Some Thoughts About Billie Eilish and Her 31-Year-Old Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

If you are secretly in love with American pop singer Billie Eilish, it can break your heart. Now she’s on the hook! The Bad Guy singer appeared on the red carpet with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford this month at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. They started a romantic relationship for the first time, and they were noticed just a month ago.

For those who don’t know, Jesse Rutherford is a 31-year-old American singer and songwriter. The actor is also the lead vocalist of the alternative rock band The Neighborhood. The two were first spotted holding hands and spurring on their newfound romance during Halloween, when they held hands and dressed up as a child and an old man in a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. Later, they were also filmed kissing outside an Indian restaurant in Los Angeles, which confirms the rumors about their relationship.

Recently, Eilish’s brother talked about his sister’s love interest, and it seems that he wants her contentment. Despite the fact that the whole world would be against Eilish’s romance, Finneas, it would seem, will always support his sister.

Finneas O’Connell has spoken out about Billie Eilish and her newfound romance with singer Jesse Rutherford

The couple is apparently being scrutinized online due to their 11-year age difference. Perhaps that’s why on Halloween night they took the avatar of an old-fashioned child. However, it seems that despite all the differences, the older brother of the Guinness Book of Records owner fully supports his sister.

Recently, Finneas spoke about his sister’s brewing romance with her boyfriend Jesse, who is 11 years older than her. “Listen, as long as she’s happy,” he told E! News at the GQ event dedicated to the release of “Men of the Year” on November 17: “I’m happy.” At the LACMA Art + Film Gala, the debutant couple donned a monochrome Gucci Christmas tree and even wrapped herself in a Gucci blanket while being snapped. While Eilish chose to wear a lacy coffee-beige dress, Rutherford appeared in pajamas of the same color.

So, what do you think about the new star couple?