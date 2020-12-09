Fingerprint scanner will work faster on Galaxy S21 series

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will become official next month, most likely on January 14th. New information about the series is constantly being added. The most recent of this information is about the S21’s fingerprint scanner. According to the famous sensor Ice Universe, there will be a new fingerprint scanner on the smartphone.

Samsung was the first to use the fingerprint scanner built into the screen in the S10. It is stated that the company, which includes the same scanner in the S20, will prefer a faster and larger scanner in the S21.

The edges of the square sensor to be placed under the OLED display panel are 8 mm. It was stated that it was long and its area was 64 mm2. Samsung used fingerprint sensors with an area of ​​36mm2 on the S10 and S20. This means that the sensor will grow by about 77 percent in the S21.

When Samsung started using the fingerprint sensor integrated into the display, it ran into some issues. The browser, which only worked with some screensavers, also allowed unidentified fingers to unlock the phone. Samsung had to release an update a few days after the release of the S10 series to fix this.

According to the Ice Universe share, it will not be necessary to press the new sensor to be used in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series for a long time. The sensor will be able to detect even short touches. In this way, the phone will be unlocked much faster.



