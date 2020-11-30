Fines imposed on Apple for allegations in its ads

Apple came up with a new penalty. As you know, Apple shares advertising campaigns especially on YouTube. The company, which markets iPhones in different and vocal ways, has now been fined $ 12 million by Italy.

Apple got a new penalty: This time it’s water resistant

Apple was fined $ 12 million for what it said about the water resistance of the iPhone. Apple was fined 10 million euros (about $ 12 million) by the Italian Antitrust Authority for misleading consumers in marketing the water resistance of its iPhones.

Apple was accused of not being clear enough in its water resistance rhetoric when it was marketing different iPhone models such as iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The company says in its ads that its iPhones can withstand water at depths ranging from 1 meter to 4 meters and up to 30 minutes.

Apple has been accused of not accurately explaining to consumers that depths and timing work under certain conditions, such as static and pure water and laboratory-controlled testing. In other words, when many people drop their phones in salt water such as the sea or ocean and encounter damage, they are out of the scope of water resistance.

At the same time, iPhones are said to be water resistant under certain conditions, but Apple’s warranty coverage does not include liquid contacts. Due to the dilemma experienced here, Apple was fined by Italy. For this reason, actually the penalty; It is cut because it does not properly share the terms and limitations of Apple’s water resistance claims with users.



