Finding Users with QR Code Has Arrived on Instagram

Instagram has introduced the QR code feature, which has recently become popular, to global users. This feature provides easy access to the account by scanning the unique QR code of an Instagram account. This feature seems to be especially important for businesses.

Instagram users started using a new feature today. This feature, which appeared as a QR code and was recently introduced in WhatsApp, seems to make it easier for users. Because from now on you will not have to search for a username to find a user.

The basic idea behind Instagram developers creating QR code feature is actually to make things easier for businesses. Using this feature, business accounts will be able to share their accounts in different places and even on billboards. In this way, users will be able to easily find the account for that business. Of course, this also applies to individual users.

This is how Instagram’s new feature looks

To use Instagram’s QR code feature, you first need to access your profile page. You can see the menu created for QR codes when you tap the button in the form of three lines on the upper right side of both Android and iOS. Using this menu, you can view the QR code of your account and share it with anyone or on a different account.

You can experience Instagram’s new feature through the stock camera app on your phone. So you don’t need to use Instagram’s camera feature for this feature. However, if you are going to try this feature in the Android ecosystem, the “Share” button does not seem to work very actively on some Android versions. Because while the QR code is being prepared to be shared, the application crashes. Developers will probably fix this issue as soon as possible.

With the latest feature, users will now be able to share their profiles via QR codes. This new feature of Instagram seems to provide significant convenience for individual users as well as for business accounts. So what is your opinion on this feature? Will you use Instagram’s QR code feature? You can share your ideas with us.



