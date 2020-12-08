Find out why Emilija Baranac left the role of Midge Klump

The fifth season of Riverdale will return in the new year with a premiere date now confirmed by The CW network. The show will resume from the fourth outing with unaired episodes eventually hitting screens after the team was unable to complete them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, fans have gone back to previous seasons and have questions about some of the older characters in the drama. Midge was sadly killed by the Black Hood during Riverdale High’s annual school play.

The character was brutally stabbed despite not having done something to deserve it. In the plot she had been dating Moose Mason (Cody Kearsley) much to the frustration of Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), who was hoping to have a relationship with the bisexual student in the midst of his previous relationships.

Both Moose and Midge were previously attacked by the Black Hood, but managed to survive the initial attack with her boyfriend protecting her from gunfire. However, Midge was eventually brought down and crucified by the Black Hood assuming a very gruesome death.

Speaking about her departure from the show, actress Baranac said there was a rumor on set about the death of one of the Riverdale characters. The cast had been speculating on who might walk off the show with all of them in the dark until the script finally arrived confirming their disappearance.

She explained, “I read that scene and I honestly thought, ‘Wow, that’s juicy.’ And then it took me a second to realize, ‘Wait, that’s me. I’m going to go through that.’

On the other hand, in an interview in 2018, the actress confessed that she had definitely been taken by surprise, stating that the direction her character was taking was the one she was forced to follow.

From the looks of it, Midge’s death came as a surprise to both the character and Baranac, thus it appears to have been a choice the writers made rather than the actress wanting to leave the show. Likewise, Midge’s character could always return in a dream sequence or hallucination, since Riverdale is known for its outlandish plots.

Since leaving Riverdale, Baranac has pursued other projects, including the teen film To All the Boys: PD I Still Love You, Riverdale’s sister show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the television movie Tempting Fate.

On the other hand, a recent announcement confirms that he will appear in To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, There Someone Inside Your House and the short film Dead End. The star clearly sees her career success with Riverdale as a solid launching pad that propelled her to stardom.

Riverdale season 5 will premiere on The CW on January 20, 2021 and on Netflix on January 21, 2021.



