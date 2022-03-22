Find Out Who Is The Telegram Lawyer Who Will Work In Brazil

Telegram will no longer be banned in Brazil after a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which recognized the actions promised or already taken by the messenger to expand monitoring and better follow the situation of the platform in the country.

And some actions have already been made official, such as deleting a post by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), starting to follow the most popular channels in the country and appointing a person to be the legal representative of Telegram in Brazil.

The name has already been chosen: it is Alan Campos Elias Thomaz, a lawyer with specializations in technology and data protection.

Meet the professional

According to the lawyer’s profile on Linkedin, Thomaz holds a degree in Law from Universidade Mackenzie, in São Paulo, as well as specializations at Fundação Getúlio Vargas on technology, digital law, data protection and legislation in the corporate environment.

He is currently doing his PhD at Stanford University in the United States.

In professional experience, Thomas is CEO and professor of a service aimed at technology professionals called ATech Privacy Center, in addition to being one of the founding partners of the law firm Campos Thomaz Advogados.

Altogether, he has 12 years of experience in the profession and has clients from the technology, economics and finance sectors in regulatory and transactional matters. Thomaz also provides consultancy in matters of relevance in the segments, such as adjustments to the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).