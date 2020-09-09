Find out which Xiaomi phones will receive Android 11 first

On Wednesday (9), Xiaomi announced which will be the first phones of the brand to receive the long-awaited update to Android 11, new version of the operating system officially launched yesterday (8), by Google, bringing several improvements.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, the top-of-the-line models Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, in their global versions, were chosen, becoming the first to have access to the new version of Android, through the MIUI 12 interface, already available for update. The announcement was released by the brand’s official blog.

Both models, together with the Pocophone F2 Pro, had received the beta version of the system in June, making it possible to carry out tests with a small number of users, carrying out bug fixes before the release for the entire base of owners.

Previously, Xiaomi had confirmed the arrival of Android 11 also to more models, such as the Mi 9, Mi Note 10, Redmi K30, Redmi Note 9 Pro and other members of the Mi 10 family, among other versions. But for now, it has not announced when the update will be available for these variants.

Top Android 11 News

The native screen recording feature is one of the novelties presented by the Mountain View giant in its software, allowing it to capture the information visible on the display. The function, previously available in third-party apps, is an interesting solution for recording tutorials, for example.

He also won a space dedicated to managing conversations in messaging apps, in the notifications tab. In the same place, it is possible to send and receive messages from WhatsApp, Telegram and other services, quickly and simply, organizing them according to priority.

Dark mode that adjusts according to the time, message balloons, new media controls, redesigned gesture controls and greater privacy are some of the other improvements presented.

In addition to Xiaomi smartphones, Google Pixel devices can also receive the new version of the operating system. The brands OnePlus, Realme and Oppo are others that confirmed the update.



