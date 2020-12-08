Find Out Which Role Jim Parsons Chooses In The Office

Before The Big Bang Theory, Parsons was working on the audition process for various shows – in fact, he auditioned for The Office. He didn’t land a role on the series that would popularize mockumentary, but that’s probably a good thing, considering his thoughts on the series.

What was Jim Parsons up to before landing his role on The Big Bang Theory?

For one thing, The Big Bang Theory, the 12-season series, became so popular that it’s hard to think of Parsons as anyone other than Sheldon Cooper. However, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t working before landing the role – Parsons worked regularly in Hollywood.

His first on-screen credit came in 2002, several years before the premiere of The Big Bang Theory where he appeared on Ed in a single episode. Similarly, the actor landed a recurring role on Judging Amy in 2004, before taking on a role in the film 10 Items or Less which was released the same year The Big Bang Theory was released.

Before becoming Sheldon, Parsons almost failed with another popular television series. He auditioned for a role on The Office, likewise, the audition didn’t end with a job offer, and that’s probably for the best since the show didn’t quite have him enthralled.

According to a report, Parsons revealed that he auditioned for the series and his thoughts on the concept during a panel for his upcoming show, Call Me Kat, his views on the show’s concept were mostly negative.

He said: “I was like ‘how stupid, this is an office. If the United States wanted its own office program, they would have done it by now. ”

What role did Jim Parsons audition for on The Office?

Parsons was honest about auditioning for a role on The Office, but he declined to share with fans which role he had cast. Reddit users have started to make their own assumptions, and there are some good possibilities.

For one thing, a fan suggested that Parsons may have initially been considered for the role of Dwight Schrute of course, that Dwight’s character ended up being much older than Parsons, but the character in the British version of the series seemed closer to Parsons than to Rainn Wilson, the actor who eventually took on the role.

It’s equally possible that he was considered for the role of Ryan Howard, a temporary who appeared in more than 100 episodes of the show. Finally, you may have been considered for the role of Jim Halpert.

Before the role finally went to John Krasinski, several actors reportedly auditioned for the job. Both Adam Scott and Ed Helm are believed to have been considered, Scott, Helm, and Parsons share a similar overall appearance and are roughly the same age.



