Find out where to get cashback on Black Friday 2020

Next Friday (27th), Black Friday 2020 will take place, one of the best dates of the year to save on purchases, since the promise is of discounts reaching more than 70% in different product categories.

To make the event even more attractive, several companies are offering cashback offers, some even for face-to-face purchases. In this modality, the customer takes advantage of the reduced prices and, at the same time, receives part of the money back.

Want to know where to find this benefit? See some platforms that will offer cashback on Black Friday 2020.

Méliuz

At the Black Friday Festival, Méliuz will refund up to 50% of the value of purchases initiated by the app or the company’s website, in addition to providing discount coupons.

See some of the partner stores:

Adidas

Aliexpress

Amazon

American

Booking

Take off

Dell

Damn Ray

Extra

Kaboom!

McDonalds

Norton

Sephora

Shoptime

Submarine

Love

The Ame Digital platform is another alternative for those looking for cashback on Black Friday. For this year, the digital portfolio prepared an offer in partnership with fintech Rebel, granting 6% back of the amount of loans requested in the company.

You can also take advantage of the Ame cashback at stores such as:

American

Motorola

Multilaser

Shoptime

I’m Cheap

Submarine

Taco



