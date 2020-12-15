Find out where the cast works before acting on the drama

One of the most compelling elements of the Lady’s Gambit is its phenomenal cast. Let’s see who we meet in the critically acclaimed series and where we’ve seen the many familiar faces before they came to this Netflix original drama.

Anya Taylor Joy (Beth Harmon)

The protagonist of the Lady’s Gambit is receiving a lot of attention for her role in the series, but it is far from being her first role. Anya Taylor Joy appeared in the X-Men movie The New Mutants as Illyana Rasputin was also seen in the most recent season of Peaky Blinders.

However, most people recognize him from M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and its sequel Glass, where he played Casey Cooke alongside actor Jame Mcavoy.

Bill Camp (Mr. Shaibel)

Bill Camp, who played the janitor at Beth’s orphanage, and the man who taught her to play chess, is an actor who has consistently worked in the industry for 30 years.

He appeared in The Leftovers and in a brilliant HBO miniseries, The Night Of. More recently, however, he was a main cast member of the popular HBO series The Outsider, based on the Stephen King novel.

Marielle Heller (Alma Wheatley)

Heller, who played Beth’s foster mother, is perhaps the most interesting member of the cast because she’s probably not a familiar face to many people (she had some very small roles in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and the movie MacGruber), but anyone Whoever has seen Tom Hanks’ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood has seen her work because she directed that movie.

Thomas Brodie Sangster (Benny Watts)

Brodie Sangster is a former child star, and for those of us who know him from his previous work, his most notorious performance was in the Maze Runner saga as Newt, curiously he also voiced the character of Ferd in the animated series of Phineas and Ferb.

Harry Melling (Harry Beltik)

Melling has been acting consistently for the last decade, but most people only know Melling for something other than the Lady’s Gambit. He played Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter movies. He’s so much nicer on the Netflix series!



