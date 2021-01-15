Find out when to get a vaccine in Brazil

Vaccination against covid-19 in Brazil is expected to begin next Wednesday (20), as announced by the mayors of several cities who participated in a virtual meeting with Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello this Thursday (14).

However, even with the start of immunization already scheduled, many people are in doubt about when they can be vaccinated, due to the criteria adopted by health authorities, predicting the care starting with the priority groups.

For those who are in doubt about when they will be able to receive the covid-19 vaccine in Brazil, a tool created by the newspaper O Globo can help to have an estimate of its place in the vaccination queue – whether it is at the beginning, in the middle or in the end.

Developed based on the criteria defined by the National Immunization Plan against the new coronavirus presented by the federal government last December and on the schedule of the government of the State of São Paulo, the tool calculates its position taking into account factors such as age, profession and existence comorbidities.

How to use the tool

To know your position in the coronavirus vaccine queue in Brazil, just enter the tool page and answer the questions. First, it is necessary to inform your age group (less than 18 years, from 18 to 59, 60 to 64, 65 to 69, 70 to 74, 75 years or more).

In the sequence, the user must say what his area of ​​activity is, among the available options (Health, Education, Security, Other) and if he has any comorbidity that aggravates the covid-19. Finally, the calculator wants to know which group you belong to (Indigenous, Quilombolas, Ribeirinhos or none of them) and whether you are pregnant.

At the end, she estimates her place in the vaccination queue, showing which phase and group you are in (Phase 1, 2, 3, priority or non-priority group), based on the answers given.

It works similarly to the calculator developed by a British website, which estimates when people will be immunized against covid-19 and even shows a possible date, taking into account the priorities set by the UK government.