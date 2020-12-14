Find out what time to watch the eclipse in your city today

This Monday (14), there will be a solar eclipse that will be visible in some cities in Brazil. The phenomenon provided by the passage of the moon between the Sun and the Earth – partially or totally hiding its light – is rare and can be seen in its entirety in regions of Chile and Argentina, but it will also be possible to see it in some parts of the country.

To follow the phenomenon, just access the Time and Date website, which allows you to search specifically for your city and forecast for the effects of the eclipse. Greater São Paulo, for example, will be one of the cities in the area reached by the obstruction of light and will reach its peak at 2:05 pm, with 32% concealment of the solar disk. The South region will have a more pronounced eclipse, as they are closer to the center of the shadow projected by the Moon.

It remains to be hoped that time favors the show and does not cover it up in the big moment. Therefore, follow some weather forecasts of the main capitals that may be able to follow the solar eclipse:

São Paulo: chance of rain at 2:05 pm;

Rio de Janeiro: chance of rain at 14:14;

Belo Horizonte: partly cloudy sky at 14:13;

Porto Alegre: partly cloudy at 13:51, with 54% solar concealment;

Curitiba: chance of rain at 13:58;

Florianópolis: cloudy at 13:58, with 45% solar concealment;

Joinville: heavy rain at 13:57, with 40% solar concealment;

Santa Maria: partly cloudy sky at 13:43, with 53% solar concealment;

Campinas: heavy rain at 14:03;

Campo Grande: heavy rain at 13:39;



