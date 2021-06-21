Find Out What Clipboard Means

Windows: Anyone using Windows 10 or any other version of Microsoft’s system is certainly already used to resorting to the classic cut and copy shortcut. By now, you’ve also probably received the message that “too much content is available on the clipboard” at some point. This is where a question may arise: what would this area be?

In general terms, the clipboard is where all the information you intend to transfer from one area or program to another location is saved. Previously this was restricted to text only, but now it is able to handle the temporary storage of links and even images.

If you’re interested in finding out what’s on your clipboard, be aware that Windows 10 has an option for that.

How to access the clipboard in Windows 10

If you want to check the content of what is present in your clipboard, initially you need to have some content copied or cut (with the classic shortcuts Ctrl + C or Ctrl + X).

Once this requirement is fulfilled, you can use the Windows 10 native command for this view, just press the Windows key (with the operating system logo) + V, allowing you to check a list with everything that was cut or copied recently ( function that is very useful when you want to reuse something).