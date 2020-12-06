Find out what Christian Serratos thinks of her lead role

The Walking Dead: Christian Serratos actress has opened up about playing the role of Netflix title singer Selena: The Series, admitting it’s hard to talk about it.

The documentary-like series is on the rise, chronicling Selena Quintanilla Pérez’s rise to fame before her tragic death at 23 years of age. For her part, the actress has admitted that she felt a lot of pressure taking on the role, especially given the devoted fan base the late star has.

“It’s still difficult for me to talk about it,” Serratos said in an interview. It is very personal to me because I am fully aware of how important it is to all of her fans. ”

Confessing that she feels an incredible sense of pressure, but in a good way, because she has plenty of motivations to give the best of herself to interpret that role in addition to how much she admires the deceased and that at the same time she does not want to disappoint her. nobody.

“I know how deeply this woman resides in the hearts of so many.”

Speaking more about the program, the actress joked that the series is really revealing given that they are showing a more intimate approach to Quintanilla’s life, expressing that thanks to the contribution of the deceased singer’s family, she has understood how she should approach. the character to give it the realism it deserves on screen.

“The series is going to be very revealing for people because we are showing much more of Selena’s life from what we learned thanks to her family.”

In the same way, the actress revealed that when she got the role, they gave her the unpublished material that would be used for the program and there was a slight moment where she felt cheated as a fan, thinking that how it was possible that she had not yet managed to listen to those amazing songs.

“That’s why the series will be so great! We already know the iconic songs, but there is so much more music to enjoy again or for the first time.”

Selena: The Series: It was recently released on Friday, December 4 on Netflix. What are you waiting to go see it? Do not miss the opportunity to relive in your memories the memory of our beloved Selena!



