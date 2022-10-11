Find Out The Ideal Types Of Stray Kids Here!

Stray Kids is a male group with real appeal. Moreover, each participant has their own branded abilities that make Stray Kids more vivid. Stray Kids consists of Ban Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. In the beginning Stray Kids had Ujin, but he left JYP Entertainment, and Stray Kids has only 8 members left.

Stray Kids debuted on March 25, 2018 under the management of JYP Entertainment. Since many people are fascinated by each of them, their ideal partner is something that people are curious to understand. This includes how they choose their partner, whether it’s their character or appearance, age, and more.

So, if you’re wondering what their ideal types are, you’re in the right place. Here we will explain the ideal Stray Kids types in this Channel-Korea article! Stay tuned!

The perfect type of Ban Chan from Stray Kids

Ban Chan said that his type is a mature person with maternal intuition. She could love and comfort. In addition, he also dreams of having someone who loves to cook and respects each other.

In some cases, he also said that he did not have an ideal type.

The perfect type of Lee Know from Stray Kids

The ideal type of Li Nou is someone who is interested in the same things as him, for example, in hobbies, food, or laughs at the same jokes. Li Nou also likes a girl with long hair who can join in a conversation with him.

The perfect type of Changbin from Stray Kids

Changbin shows that his ideal type is a girl with charisma who accepts herself, laughs without apology, has a caring nature, has the same tastes and supports each other.

The perfect type of Hyunjin from Stray Kids

Hyujin belongs to the type of those who show affection, show care, have a positive attitude in life, are confident and a little reserved. He also said he wants to have someone who can stay calm while listening to all the bad or good things he is experiencing and empathize with him.

The perfect type of Khan from Stray Kids

The ideal type of Khan is magnetic and attractive, hardworking, music—loving, with constructive insight and independent.

The perfect Felix type from Stray Kids

The Felix type is someone a little shy, but friendly, alluring, handsome, and also has a caring character.

The perfect type of Seungmin from Stray Kids

The ideal type of Seungmin is someone who can take care of him, is frivolous, can take risks and is ideal if she has a slightly reserved character.

The Perfect I.N type from Stray Kids

Meanwhile, I.N has the ideal type of girl: sincere, kind-hearted, cheerful, and also easily causing a smile. Besides, he also likes a girl who can support him in everything.

It’s all about the perfect Stray Kids types, so which one suits you the most, ladies? Post your comment and also share it on Twitter. They have strong and unique songs every time they come back. Keep supporting Stray Kids!