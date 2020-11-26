Find out if the price of an item has risen before you buy it

Black Friday always takes place on the fourth Friday in November. On this day, along with the following Monday, purchase fees reach their highest peak of the year. The same as in theory their discounts. And we are 24 hours before the 2020 one arrives, although we have already been 1 week -on which websites even 1 month-, up to the top offers.

Discount or scam

Merchants and stores on promotional days, such as Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday, advertise deep discounts, often even greater than 50 or 80%. In the midst of the many special offers and discounts it is easy to get disoriented, and also think that you must buy something because the discount is huge.

But is it really? Is that product so discounted, or maybe the web or the physical store is trying to deceive us?

It should be noted that discounts are often calculated in comparison to the manufacturer’s recommended retail price (RRP). For this reason, the associations in defense of consumer rights have criticized the use of the PVPR as a reference price, since the real market sales prices are already lower. Actual discounts are reduced very quickly when using the current market price.

The evolution of prices

To recognize real bargains, it is useful to consult tools such as the price history of the product that interests you. It will allow you to see how the price of each product has changed in the last year and, based on fluctuations and the current trend, you will be able to see when is the best time to buy. And above all, if it is worth it on Black Friday because it has a great discount or you are already waiting for the post-Christmas sales.

The comparator app Idéalo has a price history, and if you search for something like a Nintendo Switch console or a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for example, you will see the evolution of its price and where it is cheaper.



