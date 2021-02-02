Find out how your year of PS games has been in 2020

A look at the summary of a whole year of games. Starting today the PlayStation 2020 Wrap Up will be available where you can share all your achievements, trophies obtained, the most played games, hours of play and more just by accessing this league.

Thanks to PlayStation Latin America we were able to have a first-hand look at this function that, among other things, will allow you to access your statistics from PlayStation 4 and even PlayStation 5 if you managed to get one of these consoles.

In the summary we can see:

The number of games played in 2020 ranked by hours.

The most played genres

Total hours of play

Local and online game hours

Hours played on PS VR

Total game hours worldwide on selected games

Accumulated game days

Days when we play the most

Gold, silver and bronze trophies won

If you were a PS5 user

The most played game on PS5

Total game hours on PS5

And the total trophies on PS5