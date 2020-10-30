Find out how much the famous BTS rapper made

Suga has become one of the most successful idols in K-Pop. Find out how much the famous BTS rapper earns and what he spends his fortune on.

One of Suga’s best known phrases is ‘I wanna big house, big cars and big rings’ (I want a big house, big cars and big rings), it is an excerpt from his rap in the song ‘No More Dream’, track BTS debut.

And Suga has been able to make the debut rap line come true thanks to his constant effort, talent and artistic skills, which together with his incredible charisma make him a unique star.

The boy from Daegu is currently a popular idol with great impact in the world of the music industry, he is also a very famous producer who has collaborated with artists such as: IU, Suran and Lee Sora.

How much money does Suga have?

One of the sources of Suga’s fortune is music, the interpreter of ‘Strange’ has accumulated an economic wealth of approximately 8 million dollars, this amount represents 13 percent of what BTS generates in a year, counting the sale of tours, merchandise, concerts and collaborations.

BTS’s Ming Yoongi also makes money with his solo works, as an arranger, producer, model and lyricist, we are talking about the idol receiving royalties from the songs he has registered as his own.

What does Suga spend his money on?

Suga is a smart boy, so he has put his money to work with some important acquisitions, such as buying an apartment in the luxury area called UN Village, with a value of more than 3 million dollars, paying cash for this House.

The idol of BTS usually spends part of his money on electronic items to make music, synthesizers, microphones, consoles and mixers, which, seeing it well, is more an investment for his work as a musician, reaching more than 200 thousand dollars.

Another thing that Suga spends on clothes, but the Bangtan Boys rapper has a very comfortable and simple style, which is based on basic colors such as black, gray, white and beige, some of his favorite brands are: Suprime , Gucci and Balenciaga.

As we have already mentioned in Somagnews, Suga also has a big heart, as he is known for participating in donations to important associations and being part of campaigns to raise awareness about a social problem.



