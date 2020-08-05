Find out how much the BTS member earns

Find out where Suga spends his money and investments. Wow. One of Suga’s best known phrases is ‘I wanna big house, big cars and big rings’, it is an excerpt from his rap on the song ‘No More Dream’, track BTS debut.

And Suga has been able to make the debut rap line a reality thanks to his constant effort, talent and artistic skills, which together with his incredible charisma make him a unique star.

The boy from Daegu is currently a popular idol and with great impact in the world of the music industry, he is also a very famous producer who has collaborated with artists such as: IU, Suran and Lee Sora.

HOW MUCH ARE SUGA’S EARNINGS?

One of the sources of Suga’s fortune is music, the interpreter of ‘Strange’ has accumulated an economic heritage of approximately 8 million dollars, this amount represents 13 percent of what BTS generates in a year, counting the sale of tours, merchandise, concerts, records and collaborations.

BTS’s Ming Yoongi also makes money from his solo work, as arranger, producer, model, and lyricist, we’re talking about the idol receiving royalties from the songs he has recorded as his own.

HOW DO YOU SPEND YOUR MONEY SUGA?

The BTS idol has spoken that what he spends the most money on is electronic items to make music, synthesizers, microphones, consoles and mixers, which, looking at it, is more of an investment for his work as a musician, spending more than 200 thousand dollars .

Another thing that Suga spends on clothes, but the Bangtan Boys rapper has a very comfortable and simple style, which is based on basic colors such as black, gray, white and beige, some of his favorite brands are: Delete , Gucci and Balenciaga.



