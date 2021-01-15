Find out how much Taylor Swift singer earned

Taylor Swift, discovered at age 15 in Nashville, Tennessee, has become one of the highest paid singers in America.

Throughout her 15-year career, Taylor Swift has recorded 10 albums, had two number one hits on Billboard, and won 10 Grammy Awards. She has also tried her hand at acting, appearing on television shows and a movie.

After winning 23 American Music Awards, 10 Grammys, 23 Billboard Music Awards and selling more than 50 million albums and 150 million singles worldwide, the ‘Folklore’ singer accumulates a net worth of 400 million dollars according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The early life of Taylor Swift

Taylor Alison Swift was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, and was named after her from singer-songwriter James Taylor. Her interest in music began at a young age, so she enrolled in singing and acting classes in New York City and began performing at local festivals.

When she was 14 years old, her family moved to Nashville so that she could pursue a career in music. A year later, the future star was performing at the Bluebird Café in Nashville and caught the eye of DreamWorks Records executive Scott Borchetta.

He quickly signed Taylor Swift to her new company, Big Machine Records. The first seven albums of hers, released from 2006 to 2017, were on this record label.

Towards stardom

Swift’s first album, appropriately named “Taylor Swift”, was released in 2006 and peaked at number 5 on the US Billboard 200 and number 1 on the US country music chart.

As we mentioned in Somagnews, Swift’s debut album has been certified platinum four times. Her second album, “Fearless,” fared even better: it reached number one in the United States, New Zealand and Canada and has been certified platinum six times.

The singer has maintained a strong touring schedule, completing five world tours between 2009 and 2018. The tours grossed nearly $ 950 million. Taylor Swift ended a 12-year association with Big Machine Records, and signed a deal with Republic Records in 2018.

At that point in her career, she had the leverage to leverage a contract that worked very much in her favor: she owns all of her teachers, recordings for the duration of the contract, and gets a good chunk of the sales of her music.