Find out how fans reacted to Rebecca and Zied’s return

The 90 Day Fiancé couple made their franchise debut in 2019. Rebecca and Zied first appeared in season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, let’s remember that the couple met online, right after Rebecca she separated from her third husband, a Moroccan man whom she sponsored through a spouse visa.

Similarly, the 49-year-old man, who was working as a private investigator, met Zied, 27, online via Facebook. He eventually traveled to his home country, Tunisia, to meet him. At the time, she did not tell him that she was still legally married.

The couple spent three weeks together in Tunisia. But during the visit, Zied’s family expressed problems with Rebecca’s marriage history and the numerous tattoos she has of her.

On the other hand, Rebecca eventually told Zied that she was still married and in the process of getting divorced. He was upset at first. But at the end of his journey, Zied got over it and proposed to Rebecca.

When Rebecca returned to the United States and finalized her divorce, she applied for Zied’s K-1 fiancé visa. And as seen in a preview of the new season of 90 Day Fiancé Zied will be joining Rebecca in the United States and the two will have a 90 day window in which they must marry.

Rebecca has pictures of Zied all over her apartment, even in the bathroom🤭 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/eEwqpTWjmM — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) December 7, 2020

In the premiere episode, Rebecca revealed that she now works as a manager of a fried chicken restaurant. She spent thousands of dollars on Zied’s immigration fees so when she finally arrives in the United States, the couple will have to move in with Rebecca’s daughter to save money.

The return of Rebecca and Zied was enthusiastically received by some 90 Day Fiancé fans, many suggesting that Rebecca had a big blaze this season. And others praised her for her work ethic.

“I honestly like Rebecca’s hustle and bustle,” wrote one Reddit user.

“She seems to have a diverse skill set (motorcycle repair, private investigation, and restaurant management). Many other cast members basically do nothing but cash TLC checks. ”

Some fans also noted how different Zied looks with her new haircut. And some suggested that she might have gotten a little more “charming”. On the flip side, fans will be able to watch her love story unfold as season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé continues. The new episodes are broadcast on TLC.



