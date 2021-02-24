Find it out! That’s all we know about 2021 ASTRO AROHA

AROHA, we know that you are as excited as we are for the next ASTRO fanmeeting, “2021 ASTRO AROHA Festival‘ BE MINE ’”. Therefore, today we will share with you all the details we know about the event so far.

This will be ASTRO’s first fanmeeting in two years, as its last event was in 2019. Now MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, Rocky and Sanha have revealed a lovely and very sweet poster in which they show their great excitement and enthusiasm for getting to know AROHA after so long.

The title of the next ASTRO fanmeeting “Be Mine” means “Do you want to be mine?” and this comes as an ASTRO confession to its fans, which has managed to speed up hearts in Korea and the rest of the world.

In announcing the new boy group event, Fantagio Music stated: “ASTRO Thank you to the fans who have been waiting for a long time. Members are also preparing for the meeting that fans are waiting for. We will do everything possible to meet their expectations as much as they anticipated. ”

With that in mind and bearing in mind ASTRO’s engaging and romantic concept for their ‘2021 ASTRO AROHA Festival’ BE MINE ‘fan meeting, fans from around the world are anticipating unique and fun content that the male group will present in different locations this opportunity.

ASTRO members, who in addition to their group and individual releases, stood out in other areas of entertainment, such as acting, musicals and MCs, managed to win hearts all over the world, establishing a large base of AROHAs that they could not. Don’t be more excited for this new event.

It is worth remembering that the fifth fanmeeting, “2021 ASTRO AROHA Festival [Be Mine]”, will take place on March 28th, so more details will be revealed soon.