Finch: Sci-Fi With Tom Hanks Gets Exciting Trailer

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for the film Finch, starring Tom Hanks. The production — which promises to thrill the audience — shows Hanks’ character creating a robot to take care of his dog after his death.

Check out the trailer:

Initially, the production would be released directly to theaters, but with the onset of the pandemic, Universal decided to sell the film to Apple. Finch is directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and has a screenplay by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.

Finch’s plot

“In Finch, a man, a robot, and a dog form an unlikely family on a powerful and thrilling adventure in search of a man to ensure that his beloved canine companion is taken care of after he’s gone. Tom Hanks stars as Finch, an engineer from robotics and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that left the world a desert.

But Finch, who has lived in an underground shelter for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot to take care of Goodyear when he can no longer do it. As the trio embark on a perilous journey across the desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, calling himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

The film will hit Apple TV+ on November 5th.