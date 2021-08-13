Finch: Film With Tom Hanks Has 1st Image Released by Apple TV+

Finch: Apple TV+ recently released a promotional photo of Finch, their newest feature starring Tom Hanks. Production of the film was announced at the beginning of the year, however, no other information from the streaming had been released so far.

In the image, we can see the actor beside a dog and a large robot that, at first, must be the great companions of his character in the plot.

In addition, Apple TV+ also released the synopsis of the production. Along with the image, there is confirmation that Finch will be a long-running science fiction thriller.

“In the film directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Tom Hanks plays Finch, a robotics engineer who is among the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event.

As the event turned the world into a desert, Finch built a world of his own, which he shares with his beloved dog, Goodyear, and a robot (played by Caleb Landry Jones) he built to care for his dog when he can no longer .

However, due to a series of events, the trio will embark on an exciting journey through the desolate American West. During this journey, the engineer will try to show his robot, who called himself Jeff, the joy and wonder that comes with being alive.”

Finch is scheduled to debut on Apple TV+ for November 5th!

New Apple TV+ Movie Has Even Director of Game Of Thrones

Finch is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, known for his direction on several iconic episodes of Game Of Thrones, a huge hit on HBO.

The feature is produced by Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine and Powell. In addition, it has an original screenplay by Craig Luck.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform that brings together movies, series and documentaries. In Brazil, the monthly subscription price is sold at R$9.90, with the possibility of sharing the account with members of the same family.