“Financial Hell Is Coming” Expert: Get Gold and These!

Robert Kiyosaki, the famous author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, one of the best-selling books of the time, said that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) destroyed the purchasing power of the dollar, so people should protect their holdings by investing in Bitcoin (BTC), gold and silver. told.

Robert Kiyosaki believes hyperinflation will take over the world

Robert Kiyosaki, with his bestselling book, has always been an aficionado of financial freedom. More recently, he has often advocated Bitcoin, which could be one of the alternative stores of value, among other assets. After the worldwide lockdowns due to the pandemic crisis, central banks around the world have printed a lot of money in the last two years, and the devaluation of fiat currency has been a hot topic among critics.

The Fed has minted most of the currencies currently in circulation over the past two years, during the pandemic crisis. This was received negatively by those who advocated safer financial control of money and money scarcity. Therefore, some experts have theorized that hyperinflation could take over the world and drive people into poverty. One of them was Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”.

Kiyosaki continues to defend gold and Bitcoin

According to Kiyosaki, the Fed and the US Treasury are destroying the US dollar. The expert believes that those who save this money are heading towards “financial hell”. According to a statement he shared on Twitter, there are some ways to reach “financial paradise”. He believes that those who hide their resources in Bitcoin, gold and silver will be safe. Since Bitcoin is a decentralized currency with no government or organization that can control it, it is limited to 21 million units. Kiyosaki uses the following expressions on his personal Twitter account:

There are a million roads to financial heaven and a billion roads to financial hell. The US Federal Reserve (FED) and the US Treasury Department are destroying the dollar by sending billions of dollars of savers and those who do not know the economy to financial hell. Go to financial paradise. Save using gold, silver and Bitcoin (BTC).