Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, cannot sanction a full takeover of the club as they seek to retain control of Old Trafford.

The news of the Glazer family’s intention to sell United shocked the football world, and the richest people, companies and sovereign funds of the world paid attention to it and expressed interest in bidding for the club.

Earlier this month, it was reported that representatives of United in the takeover process, the Rein Group, are planning a full sale by the first quarter of next year.

Another recent report indicated that United co-owner Avram Glazer met with investors from Saudi Arabia and Qatar during his trip to Doha, and the sale of United may have been on the agenda.

It is said that in addition to the owners from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Avram Glazer also negotiated with investment firms from Dubai.

However, as United fans look to the future with renewed hope, it is possible that the Glazers could use the takeover process as a ploy to obtain outside funding while retaining control of the 20-time English champions.

This is reported by Football Insider, who spoke with finance expert Dr. Dan Plumley.

Plumley said: “A partial sale is attractive because the main owners retain their control.”

“They [the Glazers] retain absolute power in the club and get fresh money. Someone else is paying the bills for the club’s development.”

“However, they will give up their stake in the club, which will damage them in the future when you distribute dividends.”

Plumley adds that the Glazers’ unwillingness to invest in United over the years strongly demonstrates their deceptive intention to remain in power while someone else invests money.

Their language is just a mitigation mechanism for a larger scheme. The payment of dividends will also continue.