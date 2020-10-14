Finance Giant Stone Ridge Receives $ 115 Million Bitcoin

Stone Ridge Holdings Group (SRHG) received $ 115 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) as part of their new economic plan.

Stone Ridge Holdigs Group announced in a statement that they received 10 thousand Bitcoin (BTC) as part of their treasury reserve strategy. Stating that the purchase was made through New York Digital Invesment LLC (NYDIG), the value of 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) purchased by Stone Ridge Holdings Group is over $ 100 million.

Bitcoin Outperforms Cash

Ross Stevens, founder and chairman of the board of directors, Stone Ridge Holdings Group, corporate asset manager for corporate companies and insurance companies, said in a statement that they consider Bitcoin (BTC) as a product of common mind and independent of authority. The company, which believes that people who want to have a brighter and fair financial future will increasingly turn to Bitcoin, stated that they have seen Bitcoin as superior to cash for a long time.

In the statement, which pointed out that the paper money was printed uncontrolled, it was also stated that the US Dollar has lost 70% against Bitcoin (BTC) since the beginning of 2019, when the Federal Reserve of America gave negative signals.

Interest in Bitcoin Continues

Stone Ridge Holdings Group joined the caravan of companies that bought Bitcoin (BTC) after MicroStrategy and Square. Bitcoin (BTC), which is seen as a brighter and more reliable financial option by companies, will be preferred by more companies as an investment tool in the future according to experts.



